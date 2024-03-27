Evan Englehardt tosses a win

By Lenny Sementi

It was a big night for the Englehardt family this past week in Tuscola. Warrior and Eastern Illinois University pitching alum and Tuscola head baseball coach Caleb Englehardt celebrated with his crew following an 8-4 home victory over Cerro Gordo. Part of that crew was starting pitcher Evan Englehardt. The first-year hurler fanned 13 in 5 and a 1/3 innings of work giving up 3 runs, 1 earned, on 4 hits and a pair of walks. Aiden Devlin worked 1 and 1/3 in middle relief, allowing 1 to cross the dish, while another freshman, Jon Pettry, closed it out, recording the final out of the contest.

