Robert Jay Stiehl, 76, of Urbana, Illinois, passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, Illinois.

Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2024 at Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, Illinois. The family will meet at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home in Atwood and proceed to the cemetery.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.

Robert was born on August 12, 1947, in Pana, Illinois, the son of George and Phyllis (Bowen) Stiehl. His parents preceded him in death. He married Barbara (Hamilton) on June 10, 1978. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Emily (Brian Ziebart) Stiehl of Chicago, IL and Melanie (David) Rosin of East Lansing, MI; grandchildren, Zachary Rosin, Theodore Ziebart, and Sophie Ziebart; brother, James (Martha) Stiehl of Salem, IL; and nieces and nephews.

Mr. Stiehl received a bachelor’s degree in music education from Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois, and a Master of Science degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Illinois. He taught instrumental and general music in the Atwood-Hammond School District from 1969-1978 and in the Urbana School District from 1980-1983. He worked in various positions at the University of Illinois School of Music from 1985 until his retirement in 2013. He arranged and composed music arrangements for marching bands and assisted band programs around the state. As part of his involvement with music programs, Mr. Stiehl served as an adjudicator for marching band competitions, solo and ensemble contests, and organizational music events.

Mr. Stiehl was a lifetime member of the Millikin University and University of Illinois Alumni Associations, a member of the National Association for Music Education. Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and the Illinois Music Education Conference.

Bob enjoyed following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and University of Illinois basketball and football. He attended Drum Corps International marching band festivals, Bands of America marching competitions, and various marching band competitions held in Illinois. He was fond of attending University of Illinois music concerts and loved interacting with faculty, staff, and students.

To give a gift in memory of Robert Stiehl, mail your donation for the School of Music Annual Fund to—Music Advancement, School of Music, 1114 West Nevada Street, Urbana, Illinois 61801, or give online at go.illinois.edu/MusicInOurSchools.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com for further information and to send online condolences.