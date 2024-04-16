Tuscola softball — Lady Warriors fall in title tilt

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s softball team found their way to the championship game of the 18th annual Tuscola Invite with a pair of wins but a hard hitting state ranked Coal City Coalers squad jumped out early and never looked back. The Lady Warriors opened the tourney with a 12-3 win over a good Camp Point squad and followed that up with an 8-1 victory over Oakwood in their second pool play game to earn the spot in the title tilt.

