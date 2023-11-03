Mental Health matters – Around the halls of ALAH

By Mrs. Hart and Ms. Russel, ALAH School counselors

Teen mental health issues have been on the rise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic brought an array of challenges to our students, such as anxiety, fear, economic hardship, loss, increased screen time, isolation, and academic stress. Schools have always played a pivotal role in the lives of teens including not only their learning, but their social emotional well-being. To help combat these challenges, the Arthur School District applied and was approved for a state grant that provides funds for PBIS and social emotional services in all of our schools. In the high school, we have used these funds to bring in community mental health providers and created a new Calming Room. In addition to the grant, the high school is providing Teen Mental Health First Aid training to students.

