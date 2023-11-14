Jim “JR” Redden, 66, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at his residence in Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. Thursday, November 16, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL 61910. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 17, at the funeral home. Pastor Mike Carr will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.

JR was born on February 11, 1957, in Terre Haute, Ind. He was the son of James Roberts and Donnabelle (Cash) Redden.

He is survived by three sons, Sturgis John Redden, Cameron Philip Redden and Clayton James Redden, all of Charleston; two sisters, Linda Taber and her husband Jim, and Shirley Willison and her husband Jerry, all of Oakland; one brother, Mike Redden of St. Louis, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He attended Oakland High School, graduating in 1975. Always striving for personal growth and knowledge, JR pursued higher education at Lake Land College, earning an associate degree shortly after.

JR’s career in the Coles County Sheriff’s Department commenced in the Corrections division, where he exhibited exceptional dedication and commitment to his duties. Over the years, his relentless pursuit of justice propelled him to rise through the ranks, eventually attaining the respected positions of Detective and Lieutenant.

Outside of his professional endeavors, JR had a zest for life that was infectious. A lover of speed and adrenaline, he followed NASCAR races. But it was on his motorcycles that he truly felt free — a true adventurer at heart.

JR had a talent for cooking and took great pleasure in preparing meals that warmed hearts and filled bellies with pure satisfaction. Thanksgiving was his absolute favorite holiday as he relished creating feasts for loved ones to savor.

Among JR’s proudest accomplishments were his affiliations with various organizations. He was an esteemed member of the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) lodge 207 — a testament to his dedication to the well-being of his fellow officers. Additionally, he was an active member of the Oakland Masonic Lodge, the Mattoon Eagles, Charleston Moose and Elks clubs, and a devoted Shriners Member. These memberships showcased JR’s commitment to camaraderie, community involvement, and making a positive impact wherever he went. He was a member of The Shepherd’s Hook Church of Findlay, where he recently grew in his faith and was baptized in December of 2021.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.