Memories and Musings- Travolta Christmas commercial inspires cookie bake

By Cheri Sims

John Travolta, the actor, has a new Christmas bank card commercial on TV; have you seen it? I happened on a short clip on You Tube and immediately set to investigating the full version and it is great. I see no way any other Christmas-related commercial can top it this year. If you are not familiar with John Travolta he played Vinnie Barbarino on the 1970s TV show “Welcome Back Kotter,” Tony Manero in “Saturday Night Fever” and went on to become a celebrated actor.