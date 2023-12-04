Byron Neil “Barney” Joergens, 94, of Arcola, IL passed away at 2:29 A.M. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, December 8, 2023 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, at the funeral home. Rev. Jason Braaten will officiate. Military Rites conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard will be held at the funeral home, prior to going to the cemetery. Burial will be in the St. Matthews Cemetery in Eberle, IL.

Barney was born February 28, 1929, in Effingham County, IL. He was a son of Adam and Lillian (Habbe) Joergens. He married Marylin Cohea on June 7, 1953, at the Lutheran Church in Dieterich, IL. She passed away on August 16, 2019.

Survivors include two children, Steven Joergens and his wife Tina of Arcola, IL and Arlinda “Linn” Bridges, of Reno, NV; four grandchildren, Stephanie, (Thommy) Garrison of Hendersonville, TN, Stanton Joergens of Lafayette, TN, Gerri Bernard (Spencer Behan) of Brisbane, Australia and Cory Joergens, of Lawrenceville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marylin, two brothers, Cullen and Garth, and two sisters Barbara Chambliss and Colleen Heisel.

Barney was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola.

Barney was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1951 to 1953. He went to work at USI in Tuscola in 1954 and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor in 1991 with over 37 years of service. Barney also served as Zoning Officer for the city of Arcola for 39 years.

Throughout the years he enjoyed early morning coffee with friends, exchanging stories and town talk. He had a passion for woodworking and could do just about anything in his wood shop. With his wood lathe he made posts that support his front porch as well as many other things for family and friends. He enjoyed horses, back in the day he belonged to the Saddle Club at USI. Barney was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed Arcola athletics and cut out many of the “Purple Rider” yard signs.

Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola.