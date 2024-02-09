Sue Davis, 83, of Gilbert, Arizona formerly of Arcola, IL passed away at 2:22 P.M, Thursday, February 1, 2024 at her home.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sue was born March 24, 1940 in Decatur, IL. She was the daughter of Mildred Utsler, and Joseph Wilcoxen. She married Bill Davis on June 23, 1960 in Atwood, IL.

Survivors include her children, Christine Scott of Gilbert, AZ, Chris Davis of Urbana, IL, Mike Davis and his wife Lisa of New Lenox, IL, Scott Davis and his wife Margie of Mahomet, IL, Tracy Hatten of Sullivan, IL, Beth Knuckles and her husband Brent of Scottsdale, AZ, and Marilyn Durbin of Mesa, AZ; 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Her spouse, parents, one daughter Lindi Davis, one son Michael Scott, and siblings precede her in death.

Sue was a CNA for many years. She was a great wife, mother, and friend and enjoyed spending time with family, watching westerns, and crocheting.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Dogs4Vets of Gilbert, AZ at https://dogs4vets.org/donate/.