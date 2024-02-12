Cainan Willison 48, passed away on February 2, 2024 at Joanne’s House Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, FL due to injuries he sustained in a 1991 car accident.

He leaves behind his father, Rex Willison, his mother, Debra Willison, his sister, Monica Braum, and his stepmother, Kathy Orr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date where we can share some of Cainan’s thoughts and our memories.

“Lord, I am weary and don’t know when this “Race” will end. I feel like I have been running forever. Help me stop trying to outrun my pain, but rather run with endurance the race you set before me.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Spinal Association Illinois Chapter, P.O. Box 545, Palos Heights, IL 60463