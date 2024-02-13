Lina Jo Lippe Owen was born on February 21st, 1930 and went to the Lord on February 6th, 2024.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Leonard Owen, sons: Mark Thomas Owen and Craig Lippe Owen, grandsons: Henry Alexander Owen and Christian Duvall Owen, parents: Ola (Kelly) and Raymond Wills Lippe.

She is survived by sons, Randall Ray Owen, Steven Kirk Owen and wife: Kelly Carlisle Owen, daughter-in-law: Jami Huber Owen, grandchildren: Amanda Lippe Owen, Kaitlin Jewel Owen, Aurora Katherine Elizabeth and her husband: Clayton Carter, Cashford Edward Owen and his wife: Kathryn Brkovich Owen and Gavin Thomas Owen as well as great grandchildren: Sophia Grace Owen and Shepherd Mark Owen.

There are many second cousins, nieces and nephews and longtime friends who mourn her passing as well.

Mom was always the life of the party striving to make sure everyone had everything they needed and more. She was a strong, kind and loving wife, daughter, mother and grandmother. She admirably raised four busy boys who were constantly into everything and still somehow maintained her sanity.

Mom enjoyed antiquing. She and Raymond were some of the first Coca-Cola collectors and amassed a sizable collection. They traveled around the country participating in numerous antique shows. She helped run Cashford’s, a downtown antique store. Lina loved the theater and participated in many plays in her younger years.

She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, refinishing furniture and playing bridge. Every Christmas she would read “The Littlest Angel” out loud to all in attendance. She will be missed…until we meet again sweet and loving Mom!

John 14:1-4 “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.”

A viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 19, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL followed by a graveside service at the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com